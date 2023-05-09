Watch Now
Person in custody after 2 people found dead in Gunnison County

Posted at 1:50 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 16:46:21-04

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were found with gunshot wounds in a car in Gunnison County early Monday morning, and one person is in custody in connection with the double homicide.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, a deputy with the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office was patrolling west of Gunnson. The deputy was on Highway 50, around mile marker 135, and saw a vehicle about 50 yards off the highway in sagebrush.

The sheriff's office said the deputy found a male outside of the vehicle, who was later identified as Zachary Baker, 27, of Grand Junction. Two people were inside the vehicle, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds to their torsos, the sheriff's office said.

Baker was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

The deceased were identified as Estefan Coronado, 32, of Fruita, and Colin Roy Williams, 45, of Clifton.

