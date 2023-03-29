Watch Now
Person dead in Boulder house fire

Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 16:05:06-04

BOULDER, Colo. — One person is dead following a house fire in Boulder Wednesday. No other injuries were reported.

The Boulder Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue on a report of a fire around 1 p.m.=

The fire was extinguished about thirty minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity and cause and manner of death of the victim have yet to be released.

