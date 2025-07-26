Pedestrian stuck, killed in SE Denver crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the southeast area of the city that left one person dead Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Parker Road.

Police said a person on foot was struck and killed by a driver of a vehicle.

It’s unclear if the pedestrian was crossing the road.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.