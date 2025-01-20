Pedestrian struck, killed by RTD train in Denver; A Line disrupted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train on RTD’s A Line Monday.
A Line service to and from Denver International Airport has been disrupted.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Quebec Street-Smith Road crossing.
Police said a pedestrian, an adult male, was killed after they were struck by a passing train.
Details of the incident are not known at this time.
RTD is running shuttle buses on the route between the 38th/Blake Station and the 40th/Airport-Gateway Park Station.
