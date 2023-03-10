Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcyclist near Sheridan intersection

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries, Sheridan police said
Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 8:19 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 22:19:56-05

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcyclist in Sheridan Thursday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard, according to the Sheridan Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said in a tweet at 7:09 p.m.

Southbound lanes are closed from 3500 South Federal to 3700 South Federal.

This is a developing story.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here