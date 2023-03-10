Pedestrian struck, killed by motorcyclist near Sheridan intersection

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcyclist in Sheridan Thursday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard, according to the Sheridan Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said in a tweet at 7:09 p.m.

Southbound lanes are closed from 3500 South Federal to 3700 South Federal.

This is a developing story.