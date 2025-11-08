Pedestrian struck, killed by car on northbound I-25 near Mead

MEAD, Colo. — A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a passing car on Interstate 25 near Mead, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The incident occurred around 5:34 a.m. Saturday, in the northbound lanes, and involved a Honda Accord.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda remained at the scene following the incident.

The 26-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CSP.

Her name was withheld pending next of kin notification.

The crash and investigation closed northbound I-25 for several hours.