Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Saturday night.
Police said a woman walking in the area of East 56th Avenue and Dunkirk Street was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9 p.m.
The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The woman’s identity will be released at a later time. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
