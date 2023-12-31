Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

generic police lights.png
KMGH
generic police lights.png
Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 12:04:27-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said a woman walking in the area of East 56th Avenue and Dunkirk Street was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9 p.m. 

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The woman’s identity will be released at a later time. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives