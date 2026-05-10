Pedestrian struck and killed by RTD G Line train in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an RTD commuter train early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the incident involved a G Line train near Allison Street, just a couple of blocks west of Olde Town Arvada.

As the investigation continues, police have not released additional details about what led up to the crash.

It’s not yet clear whether the crash affected G Line service. RTD’s website shows no current disruptions on the line.

The coroner’s office will release the pedestrian’s identity once family has been notified.