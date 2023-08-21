Person sleeping in Denver alley struck by hit-and-run driver, police say

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a person was seriously injured in an alley.

The Denver Police Department said around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, a driver struck a person who was sleeping in the alley behind 8615 E. Colfax Ave.

The person was seriously injured.

Limited information is available on the driver or the involved vehicle, but police said they believe the car was a silver midsize sedan.

The driver did not stop, as required by law, police said. They are now working to identify the driver and locate the vehicle.

Anybody with information on this incident can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. No other details were immediately available.