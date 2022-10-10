Pedestrian seriously injured, driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A young man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Arvada on Sunday evening and the driver has been arrested.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Arvada Police Department (APD) responded to a parking lot at W. 80th Avenue and Chase Drive on a report of a disturbance.

Lt. Kelly Sheehan with APD said officers later learned this was a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. The person, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured, Sheehan said.

The driver was identified as a 30-year-old woman. She was arrested on a charge of a hit-and-run crash involving serious injuries.

Police said they do not believe there are any other suspects.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details were available as of Monday morning.

The Arvada Fire Department also responded to this call.