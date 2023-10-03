Watch Now
Pedestrian killed on Montview Boulevard after Aurora crash

Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 03, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on E. Montview Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Montview near the Paris Street intersection.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The victim has yet to be identified by police described her an adult female in her 20s.

