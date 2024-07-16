Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Pedestrian killed on I-225 in Denver; Southbound closed at Yosemite Street

Denver Police Department warning drivers to seek alternate routes
Pedestrian killed on I-225 near Yosemite Street
Denver7
Pedestrian killed on I-225 near Yosemite Street
Posted at 4:14 AM, Jul 16, 2024

DENVER — Denver Police have closed southbound I-225 at Yosemite Tuesday morning after officers say a person was hit and killed.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m..

Police are now investigating what happened before the pedestrian was hit.

The department was asking drivers to "consider alternate routes."

Denver7 will have live updates all morning on air and online.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help