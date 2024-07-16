Pedestrian killed on I-225 in Denver; Southbound closed at Yosemite Street

DENVER — Denver Police have closed southbound I-225 at Yosemite Tuesday morning after officers say a person was hit and killed.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m..

Police are now investigating what happened before the pedestrian was hit.

The department was asking drivers to "consider alternate routes."

#traffic #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian. The motorist remained on scene and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased. I-225 SB closed @ Yosemite. Please consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HVBAxXF92k — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2024

Denver7 will have live updates all morning on air and online.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.