Pedestrian killed on I-225 in Denver; Southbound closed at Yosemite Street

DENVER — Denver Police have closed southbound I-225 at Yosemite Tuesday morning after officers say a person was hit and killed.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m..
Police are now investigating what happened before the pedestrian was hit.
The department was asking drivers to "consider alternate routes."
#traffic #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian. The motorist remained on scene and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased. I-225 SB closed @ Yosemite. Please consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/HVBAxXF92k— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2024
Denver7 will have live updates all morning on air and online.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
