Pedestrian killed in Westminster vehicle crash

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Boulevard and W. 115th Avenue.

Police said a man was attempting to cross the road outside the crosswalk when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, the department said.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will release his identity once the next of kin is notified.

Police said more information will be released when available.