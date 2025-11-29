Pedestrian killed in I-25 crash near Yale Ave.

DENVER - A pedestrian died following a crash on Interstate 25 near Yale Avenue early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The Denver Police Department first reported the crash around 4 a.m. Saturday, tweeting that a pedestrian had serious injuries. The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Officers closed the southbound lanes of I-25 starting at University Boulevard until about 7:30 a.m.

The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.