Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora; suspect arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver who they say struck and killed a pedestrian on East Colfax Ave. in Aurora early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street.

A man crossing the Colfax was killed after he was struck by an eastbound 2009 Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot took off after the crash, according to police.

Police later located the driver and made an arrest. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Geyler Najera.

The suspect was booked into the Aurora Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once he is positively identified and next of kin has been notified.