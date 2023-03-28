Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash along Sheridan Boulevard in Denver

DENVER — A pedestrian died late Monday evening after a hit-and-run crash on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver.
While limited information was available early Tuesday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash at 11:10 p.m.
It said that the crash happened at W. 10th Avenue and N. Sheridan Boulevard.
A motorist collided with a pedestrian and then fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, no other information was available. Denver7 is working to learn more.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
