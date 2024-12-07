Pedestrian killed in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Englewood are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:46 p.m. in the 3300 block of S. Logan Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim in the roadway. They were transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Police said the victim’s injuries are consistent with that of being struck by a passing vehicle. However, there are no witnesses to the crash.

Investigators are asking those who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to contact the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of the victim’s identity.