Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run crash on 16th Street in Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 26, 9am
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on 16th Street in downtown early Sunday morning.

The crash involved a motorist and a pedestrian at 16th and Market, per a 2:37 a.m. DPD X post.

Few details, including the suspect vehicle, have been released as the investigation continues.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity once its investigation is complete.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.