Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run crash on 16th Street in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on 16th Street in downtown early Sunday morning.

The crash involved a motorist and a pedestrian at 16th and Market, per a 2:37 a.m. DPD X post.

Few details, including the suspect vehicle, have been released as the investigation continues.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity once its investigation is complete.