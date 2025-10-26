Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run crash on 16th Street in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on 16th Street in downtown early Sunday morning.
The crash involved a motorist and a pedestrian at 16th and Market, per a 2:37 a.m. DPD X post.
Few details, including the suspect vehicle, have been released as the investigation continues.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity once its investigation is complete.
