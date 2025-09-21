Pedestrian killed in Denver crash near Sloan’s Lake Park

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead near Sloan’s Lake Park Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of W. 17th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard near the park.

Police provided very few details about how the crash occurred, but did say that the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.