Pedestrian killed in crash involving vehicle in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred Friday night.

Police said a driver of a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 10500 block of Tower Road.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police have not determined whether the pedestrian was crossing the road at the time of the crash, and the individual's identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Police closed off area streets during the investigation.