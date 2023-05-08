Pedestrian killed in crash at Champa Street and 18th Street, Denver police say

DENVER — A man died after he was hit by a driver at Champa Street and 18th Street in Denver on Sunday evening.
The Denver Police Department said in a 9:48 p.m. tweet Sunday that the person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and police closed down the street for the investigation.
Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, DPD tweeted an update, saying the person — only identified as a man — had died. He has not been identified.
The investigation into the crash is active. No other details were immediately available.
