Pedestrian killed in crash at Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian at an E. Colfax Avenue intersection Saturday.

The crash occurred around noon at E. Colfax Avenue and Macon Street.

Police said a vehicle struck a man who was on foot in the area. It’s unclear if the man was crossing the street.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity will be released at a later time.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene. It’s not known if they will be cited.

Traffic investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.