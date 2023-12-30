Pedestrian killed in Aurora hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for a driver who took off after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning.

A female pedestrian was struck and killed on East Alameda Parkway and South Frazier Court near the Aurora Municipal Center, according to police.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene in an unknown direction. A description of the vehicle is not yet available.

The crash prompted the closure of East Alameda Parkway in the area.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased at a later time.