Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash involving vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in the southwest area of the city Friday night.

A 46-year-old man crossing South Havana Street near Tennessee Avenue was struck and killed around 10 p.m. It happened in the northbound lanes.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Toyota Highlander, was traveling northbound on South Havana Street by a 36-year-old woman from Texas. She remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The pedestrian’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.