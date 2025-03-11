Pedestrian killed by 83-year-old driver in Loveland, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash that left one man dead.

It happened Monday around 8:19 p.m. in the 5200 block of N. Garfield Avenue in Loveland.

Police said an 83-year-old Elizabeth man was behind the wheel of a Ford F-350 traveling southbound when police said the driver struck and killed a pedestrian.

According to police, the pedestrian, a 56-year-old Fort Collins man, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the same direction as traffic.

Police said the 83-year-old driver stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.

The Larimer County Coroner’s office will identify the victim and release the official cause of death at a later time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any other information regarding this incident is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.