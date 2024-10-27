Pedestrian killed at busy Denver intersection

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred at a busy intersection Saturday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of S. Colorado Boulevard and E. Alameda Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police said the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.
No other details regarding the crash investigation were released.
The identity of the pedestrian will be released at a later time.
