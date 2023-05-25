Pedestrian killed after trying to cross I-70 at Chambers

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say multiple other drivers may have unknowingly struck a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 on Wednesday evening.

Late Wednesday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on I-70 west of Chambers Road.

Police determined that a 22-year-old woman had walked down the on-ramp of I-70 from Chambers Road and tried to cross I-70 when she was hit by the driver of a BMW 330xi in the westbound lanes. The woman was brought to the hospital, where she died.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 25, 11am

Based on the follow-up investigation, the police department said it's possible that the woman was hit by several other drivers who did not realize they had hit a person. Anybody who might have been involved or witnessed the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

I-70 westbound was closed for multiple hours overnight between Peña Boulevard and Chambers for the investigation. It reopened at 1:30 a.m.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash. This marked the 24th traffic-related fatality in Aurora this year.