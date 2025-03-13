Pedestrian hit by RTD bus driver near 17th, Champa in Denver

DENVER — A pedestrian was struck by a RTD bus driver on Thursday afternoon and Denver police have closed down the street for an investigation.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) posted on social media that its officers were investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian near 17th Street and Champa Street. The DPD later confirmed to Denver7 that a RTD bus was involved in the crash.

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

17th Street is closed east of Champa Street.

Denver7 reached out to RTD to learn more, but they echoed what DPD had posted.

No other details were immediately available. We will update this story once we learn more.