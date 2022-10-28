Pedestrian hit and killed by driver Thursday night in Commerce City

DENVER — A person was hit and killed by a driver while walking in the street on East 96th Avenue in Commerce City Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 96th Avenue and Dallas Street. Commerce City police said its initial investigation shows the pedestrian was walking in the road when they were hit by a commercial motor vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Commerce City Police Department Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the crash. The road was closed for several hours overnight.

Police said this is the fifth deadly crash in Commerce City this year.