Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Greeley Thursday afternoon

DENVER — A 75-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on 8th Avenue in Greeley Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection with 24th Street, according to Greeley police spokesperson Kent Keller. He did not say where the 75-year-old man was when he was hit by the driver.

Bystanders performed CPR on the man before officers arrived, then officers took over before paramedics arrived. But the man died at the scene of the crash, Keller said.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Keller said investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man who died.

8th Avenue was closed for several hours in the area while officers investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken with officers to call Officer Little at 970-373-9402.