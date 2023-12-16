Watch Now
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on E. Florida Ave. in Arapahoe County

Posted at 11:06 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 01:06:11-05

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on East Florida Avenue in Arapahoe County Friday night.

Both directions of E. Florida Ave. between Alton and Willow streets are shut down as officials investigate the crash, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story.

