Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on E. Florida Ave. in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle on East Florida Avenue in Arapahoe County Friday night.

Both directions of E. Florida Ave. between Alton and Willow streets are shut down as officials investigate the crash, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

#ALERT Sheriff deputies and state troopers are on scene of a serious traffic accident. Both directions of E. Florida Ave. between S. Alton St. and S. Willow St. will be closed for several hours during the crash investigation. Please find an alternate route. Follow for updates.… pic.twitter.com/I6IxI1aKC1 — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) December 16, 2023

Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

