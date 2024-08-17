Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night.

It happened in the 8700 block of Washington Street, according to a 9:35 p.m. tweet from the Thornton Police Department.

Police did not say whether this incident was a hit-and-run crash.

Washington Street was closed in the area overnight but has since reopened.

No other details were released.