Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night.
It happened in the 8700 block of Washington Street, according to a 9:35 p.m. tweet from the Thornton Police Department.
Police did not say whether this incident was a hit-and-run crash.
Washington Street was closed in the area overnight but has since reopened.
No other details were released.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Task force reveals bus safety recommendations following Littleton aide's arrest
Caught on camera: Denver park ranger helps save man's life
Fort Collins begins asphalt art project in hopes of making intersection safer
CDOT reviewing work zone after semi rolls over on I-70 in Wheat Ridge, killing three people
Get Gil riding again: Denver fixture in need of new bike to get his freedom back
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.