Pedestrian dies several days after crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man died several days after he was struck by a driver near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Buckley Road in Aurora.

Around 12:15 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the intersection.

Based on their investigation, they determined that a man, 31, had been crossing Alameda on the east side of Buckley Road, against the crossing signal, when an eastbound driver in a Suzuki trash truck struck him.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with severe injuries and was pronounced deceased on April 7, according to police.

The driver of the truck, and the passenger in the vehicle, were not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. As of now, they say speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, and charges are not expected.

This crash marked the 14th traffic fatality in Aurora in 2023.