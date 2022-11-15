Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash in Commerce City early Tuesday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Tuesday.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to the intersection of E. 58th Avenue and Holly Street after receiving a report of debris in the road.

When police arrived, they found a deceased male in the road. Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Holly Street.

The driver did not stay at the scene, police said.

The police department's Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene for the investigation.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

The police department said this marks the seventh traffic fatality crash investigation in the city this year.

No other details were available as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.