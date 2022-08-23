Pedestrian dies following crash at Sheridan and Morrison, Denver police say

DENVER – A pedestrian died following a crash at Sheridan and Morrison, Denver Police Department officials said late Monday evening.

Little is known about what led to the deadly crash, which was reported by Denver police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Initially, the victim had sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased about two hours later.

Sheridan was closed in all directions at Morrison Road and alternate routes were advised for about three hours before roads reopened at around midnight.