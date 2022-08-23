Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian dies following crash at Sheridan and Morrison, Denver police say

sheridan and morrison deadly crash_aug 22 2022.png
Denver7
sheridan and morrison deadly crash_aug 22 2022.png
Posted at 11:57 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 14:41:59-04

DENVER – A pedestrian died following a crash at Sheridan and Morrison, Denver Police Department officials said late Monday evening.

Little is known about what led to the deadly crash, which was reported by Denver police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Initially, the victim had sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased about two hours later.

Sheridan was closed in all directions at Morrison Road and alternate routes were advised for about three hours before roads reopened at around midnight.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 23, 11am

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive