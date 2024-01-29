Pedestrian dies, driver seriously injured after crash in Federal Heights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A pedestrian died after a driver who was allegedly speeding in Federal Heights drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.

The Federal Heights Police Department said around 10:41 a.m. Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a single-car crash at W. 92nd Avenue and N. Pecos Street, near the Holiday Plaza businesses.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased female in the road and a 1970s yellow Ford Mustang that had crashed into a tree. The driver, only identified as a male, was critically injured and still inside the vehicle, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, police said they believe the driver of the Mustang was speeding eastbound when he lost control, drove onto the sidewalk, struck the pedestrian and then crashed into the tree.

The driver was transported to a hospital for his serious injuries.

Neither the pedestrian nor the driver have been identified as of Monday morning.

Investigators with the Federal Heights Police Department and the Thornton Police Traffic Division are investigating this crash.

No other details were available.