Pedestrian dies after Monday crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died after she was hit by a driver near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Uvalda Street in Aurora earlier this week.

People started calling 911 at 4:36 p.m. Monday and reporting that a woman had been hit by a car in the area, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers with the police department, along with Aurora Fire Rescue, responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman lying in the road. She had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene before she was transported to a hospital, where she died of her injuries on Tuesday evening.

Her identity has not been released.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 16, 8am

Based on the department's initial investigation, police said they believe the driver of a gray Honda Pilot was turning onto eastbound E. Mississippi Avenue from southbound S. Uvalda Street when they crashed into the woman, who was in a crosswalk walking across E. Mississippi Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

Police said that person has been cooperating with investigators.

This crash remains under investigation.

Anybody who witnessed the crash, has dash camera video, or has any additional information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora police said this is the 44th traffic fatality of 2022.