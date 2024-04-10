Pedestrian dies after crash near Arkins Court, 29th Street in Denver

DENVER — A pedestrian died after they were hit by a driver on Arkins Court in Denver on Wednesday, police said.

The Denver Police Department posted on social media around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday that it was investigating the crash, which happened along the 2900 block of Arkins Court, along the South Platte River. The pedestrian died at the scene, police.



No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated with more information once it is available.

