Pedestrian dies after Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on E. Montview Boulevard Saturday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said its officers responded to the crash around 6 p.m.

They said a male pedestrian was struck after a driver hit him on E. Montview Boulevard near the Elmira Street intersection.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

This was the first traffic-related fatality in Aurora in 2024.