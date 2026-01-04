Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on East Colfax Avenue Saturday night.

Police said a 43‑year‑old man died after being hit by a southbound SUV near the intersection of E. Peoria Street.

Police said the 43-year-old man was crossing outside the crosswalk and against the signal when he was struck.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, and investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

No charges are expected unless new evidence emerges.

The identity of the victim has not been released.