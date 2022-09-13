Pedestrian, 83, dies after crash in Aurora Hills neighborhood

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died early Tuesday after she was hit by a car in a neighborhood a few blocks south of the Aurora Hills Golf Course.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Aurora Police Department and medical personnel responded to E. Alaska Place and S. Worchester Way after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 83-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Based on an initial investigation, the woman was walking south to cross E. Alaska Place in between S. Wheeling Street and S. Worchester Way at the same time as the driver of a Honda sedan was heading eastbound on E. Alaska Place. The driver, who stayed at the scene, struck the woman, police said.

The road closed while authorities collected evidence.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 303-627-3100 or, to stay anonymous, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Police said this marks the 33rd traffic-related fatality for the year.