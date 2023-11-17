Past, present coworkers reflect on their time with Anne Trujillo

As Denver7 anchor Anne Trujillo prepares to sign off from nearly four decades on our airwaves, her coworkers — both past and present — are reflecting on their time with her.

"She and I came into the station about the same time," remembered Lance Hernandez, former Denver7 reporter. "She has grown so much in that job. I look at her as the best news anchor in Denver."

"All the things you've had a front-row seat to, all the things you guided Coloradans through — the good and bad over the years, the ups and downs — it's been a brilliant career," said Mitch Jelniker, who shared the anchor desk with Anne. "Thank you for being a wonderful co-anchor, a good friend, and also for mentoring all those young up-and-coming journalists."

Her passion and dedication reverberated through the halls of the newsroom for 39 years.

"When Anne started in the early 80s, it was as if she walked in and turned the lights on. Suddenly, it was a better place to work," said Paul Silvey, a former Denver7 editor.

"When you think of Anne, you think about kindness, about professionalism and you think about a lot of fun. That's who Anne is," said John Ferrugia, a former Denver7 Investigates reporter. "I think with Anne Trujillo, what you see on the air is what you get. That's who she is — there is no other Anne. There's only one."

Denver7

But she is more than what you see on TV. Anne is kind, quick-witted and always ready to help.

"The word 'legacy' when somebody retires is thrown out often, but when you talk about legacy and Anne Trujillo — a legacy in our building with how she's helped every one of us become better journalists, a legacy in our community — because when you say 'Anne Trujillo,' what follows? Respect," shared Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski.

"It's been a privilege and a pleasure to work with you. They say the great ones make it look easy, and Anne, you never made it look hard," said Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.

She paved the way for women and journalists of color — a feat that will not be forgotten.

"Thank you on behalf of myself and so many other women in this industry who wouldn't be able to be here and share this desk with you if it wasn't for the incredible career that you have had," said Jessica Porter, Denver7 anchor.

"This is a hard one for me because we have been working together for almost 17 years. I just hope you know what an impact you had on me as a journalist and as a friend," said Jaclyn Allen, Denver7 anchor.