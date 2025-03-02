Passenger ejected, dies in single-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that resulted in the passenger’s death after he was ejected during the crash.
It happened just before 3 a.m. near E. Quincy Avenue and S. Richfield Street.
Police said a 23-year-old woman driving a Kia K5 veered off the roadway, jumped a curb, and struck a light pole.
The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. He died at the hospital.
His name has not been released.
The driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, but police said charges are expected.
The circumstances leading up to the crash and any contributing factors are still being investigated.
