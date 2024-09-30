Parking Permit Problems: How one condo building is left scrambling now for spots

DENVER — Finding parking can feel like a nightmare for people who live in the East Cheesman neighborhood, they are surrounded by two popular spots, Cheesman Park and the Denver Botanic Gardens, and find many visitors come to park on their streets.

"We have a garage behind our home, we're very fortunate, but any time we have friends, daughter, granddaughter, family, other family, tradespeople, it's very, very difficult," said Henry Dubroff, President of the East Cheesman Neighbors Association.

Since 1993, Dubroff has lived off Vine Street seeing the surrounding area become more busy and filled with cars. Dubroff said, "Parking is a nightmare, it has gotten worse and part of the reason is that this neighborhood has become extremely family friendly. A lot of the elderly residents are moved out, young families moved in, there's more kids, there's kids on the way and the impact of the parking has affected the quality of family life in our neighborhood."

A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure, Nancy Kuhn, provided details on the residential parking permit (RPP) program which is in place when the Denver Botanic Gardens hosts night-time events, so far this program has been used 10 days in the summer and will be in place Thanksgiving through the first week of January.

Jordan Ward

Kuhn referenced the RPP rules for block zones where only residents of buildings with 20 units or less are eligible for residential parking permits. Last year, people living at a condo complex on Vine Street received letters in the mail regarding these new changes.

"The letter we received in the mail last year said residents of buildings over a certain size were ineligible for parking permits going forward because of a decision the city made to try and balance out the amount of permits they were issuing for the amount of street parking that was available and our building got that letter saying because of the size of our building, we are no longer going to be issued permits," said Stacey Orin, President of the Homeowners Association at the Arboretum at Vine Street.

When Orin first moved into the Arboretum complex, she tried to purchase a parking spot at her building.

"When I bought into the building, there was the opportunity to bid on two tandem spaces. Back in the day, I put in a bid what I thought was fair for $25,000 for two spaces, they got sold for $40,000 to one person who still owns them now," said Orin.

Since Orin did not get a parking spot in her condo complex, she instead has been parking on the street and has been doing so for the past 12 years. Now without a parking permit, she described how this impacts not only herself, but others living in the building.

"Not everybody has the luxury of a garage, those of us who live in this condo, there's a lot of families that live here, and we don't all have the luxury of having off street parking, whether it's on the surface, we have to park on the street," said Orin.

According to Kuhn, the city is in communication with these residents and are looking at an option to remove the residential parking permit restrictions on a greater portion of the 1100 block of Vine. Dubroff said, "My concern is that if they remove the restrictions completely, then people who like events at the gardens will just learn that they can park on Vine and they'll take the spots that should rightly go to the neighborhood."

There is a scheduled virtual town hall on October 3 with DOTI where residents can voice their concerns. Now along Vine Street, Orin has placed fliers encouraging her neighbors to attend. Registration for the Zoom can be found here.