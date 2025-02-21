Parker the Snow Dog, the honorary mayor of Georgetown and mascot of Loveland Ski Area, has died

DENVER — Parker the Snow Dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog who served as the official mascot of Loveland Ski Area and the honorary mayor of Georgetown, has passed away.

The iconic Colorado pup died in a car crash in Grand County on Christmas Eve, his handler Dustin Schaefer confirmed to Denver7 on Friday. The two were on an ice fishing trip at the time.

"He put so many smiles on people's faces,” a somber Schaefer told Denver7 over the phone. “From working with people with disabilities to cheering on the Broncos, he touched so many people.”

Parker was 8 and a half years old when he died.

He was named Loveland Ski Area’s mascot in the summer of 2017 and was sworn in as the honorary mayor of Georgetown – a mountain town about 10 miles east of the ski area – in 2020.

"With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to Parker the Snow Dog, our beloved Bernese Mountain Dog, who brought joy and spirit to Loveland Ski Area as its official mascot and proudly served as the honorary mayor of Georgetown," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote in a tribute on social media Friday. "Parker was more than just a dog; he symbolized our community's love for winter sports and companionship. His playful spirit and friendly demeanor touched the lives of many. You will be greatly missed."

Loveland Ski Area

During his last visit to the Denver7 studios, we heard about Parker's philanthropic spirit. For seven years, he served as the therapy dog at Easterseals summer camp in Empire, a camp for children and adults living with disabilities.

"Every week in the summer, he goes and gives love and hugs to all the campers that have disabilities," Schaefer said. "And there's so many smiles, and it's a special place."

Denver7

Parker's annual birthday celebration, Parker Palooza, raised money for the camp.

Schaefer also talked about his and Parker's passion for ice fishing. They frequented Lake Granby and Steamboat Lake, Schaefer told Mile High Living Host Sam Boik.

“We're in our little hut staying warm on beautiful days,” he said. “We're out moving around on the ice, and it's just such a fun experience being out there with my best friend.”

Parker the Snow Dog

Parker had recently been named to the Scheel’s Pro Staff ice fishing team and was an ambassador for multiple ice fishing brands, Schaefer said.



The pair spoke about what Parker meant to the community in Georgetown, at Loveland and across Colorado. Watch the full segment in the video player below: