Parker police shoot, kill armed gas station clerk who claimed to be witness in gunfire investigation

PARKER, Colo. — Police in Parker shot and killed a 32-year-old gas station clerk after they said he pointed a gun at officers who were investigating reports of gunshots on Monday night.

No officers were injured.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the T Square gas station at 17050 E. Mainstreet.

According to the Parker Police Department, officers responding to reports of gunshots arrived at the gas station and found shell casings and live rounds in the store’s parking lot.

Police said a gas station employee, initially claiming to be a witness, became agitated and repeatedly brandished a gun in his waistband when officers made contact.

The department said officers made numerous attempts, pleading with the suspect to de-escalate the situation and surrender.

However, despite their attempts to de-escalate, the 32-year-old suspect pointed the weapon at them, prompting officers to fire, according to Parker police.

After the shooting, the suspect was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. Six officers are on administrative leave per department policy.

This marks the department’s first officer-involved shooting since 2017.