Parker police searching for missing juvenile last seen on Apache Plume Drive

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

The department did not provide many details about Jordan Bush's last known whereabouts, only saying she was last seen on Apache Plume Drive.

Parker Police is currently looking for help locating a juvenile female named Jordan Bush. Jordan was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with purple lettering along with pink pants on Apache Plume Drive. Please call 911 or 303-841-9800 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/GBAjyVkQRN — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) February 24, 2023

Bush was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with purple lettering and pink pants.

No further information, including her age and physical descriptors, were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303-841-9800.