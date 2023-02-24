Watch Now
Parker police searching for missing juvenile last seen on Apache Plume Drive

Posted at 10:55 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 00:56:31-05

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

The department did not provide many details about Jordan Bush's last known whereabouts, only saying she was last seen on Apache Plume Drive.

Bush was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with purple lettering and pink pants.

No further information, including her age and physical descriptors, were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303-841-9800.

