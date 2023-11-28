Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parker police investigating 2 deaths at Parker Holiday Inn

Both victims had gunshot wounds, police said.
Double shooting fatal_Nov 28 2023 Parker Police Department
Parker Police Department
Double shooting fatal_Nov 28 2023 Parker Police Department
Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 15:40:18-05

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police are working around a hotel near the interchange of S. Parker Road and E-470 after two deceased people were found Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Parker Police Department are investigating the two deaths at the Parker Holiday Inn, located at 19308 Cottonwood Drive. The initial call to police came in at 12:47 p.m.

Both of the victims had gunshot wounds, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 28, 11am

The police department said it isn't searching for any additional suspects as of now.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives