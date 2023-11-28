Parker police investigating 2 deaths at Parker Holiday Inn

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police are working around a hotel near the interchange of S. Parker Road and E-470 after two deceased people were found Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Parker Police Department are investigating the two deaths at the Parker Holiday Inn, located at 19308 Cottonwood Drive. The initial call to police came in at 12:47 p.m.

Both of the victims had gunshot wounds, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 28, 11am

The police department said it isn't searching for any additional suspects as of now.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated once more information is available.