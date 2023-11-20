Parker man indicted on charges related to fake bomb threats

DENVER — A man from Parker has been indicted on charges that he allegedly reported two fake bomb threats over the summer.

Matthew Cook, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of falsely conveying on two occasions that there was a bomb at a store in Parker, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

The indictment reads that on or around July 26, Cook reported a bomb at a Walmart located at 11101 S. Parker Road, and on or around Aug. 17, he claimed there was a bomb at a King Soopers at 17761 Cottonwood Drive. Both were false.

The Parker Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation coordinated an investigation, and Cook was charged.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 20, 4pm

Based on Denver7's reporting, in 2018, Cook was held on a $50,000 bond following his arrest in connection with a "Code Red" case.