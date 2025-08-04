Park rangers responded to loose bison at Daniels Park in Douglas County on Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Daniels Park, which is home to one of the City of Denver's two bison herds, temporarily closed after one of the animals got loose on Monday.

The park, located in Douglas County, has a large area of land dedicated as a bison preserve.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted around 1:30 p.m. Monday that the park had closed between Castle Pines Parkway and Grigs Road because of the loose bison.

Park rangers responded to the park and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Just before 2 p.m., the sheriff's office said the bison was back in the fenced area and the park was open.

Both the bison herd at Daniels Park and the one at Genesee Park are descendants from the last wild bison in North America, according to the city. The herd was established at Genesee Park in 1914 and expanded to Daniels Park in 1938. Both parks have places where the public can safely view the animals.

While the last of Colorado's wild bison were killed in 1897, sometimes they can get loose. Bison are powerful — but unpredictable — animals that can quickly become aggressive, so always keep a safe distance if you encounter one outside an enclosure and report it immediately.